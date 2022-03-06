Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 3,645 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

