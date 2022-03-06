Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 138 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.0% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.48.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $458.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $462.66. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

