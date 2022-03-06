Adirondack Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $224.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.33. The firm has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.07 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

