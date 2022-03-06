Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the January 31st total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $59,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $455,480. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.41.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

