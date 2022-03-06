Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

ADUS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,124 shares of company stock worth $392,069 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $3,579,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

