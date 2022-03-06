Activest Wealth Management Sells 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

AMZN stock opened at $2,912.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3,310.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

