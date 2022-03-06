Activest Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $95.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

