Activest Wealth Management Increases Stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 89.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09.

