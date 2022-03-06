Activest Wealth Management Has $380,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Activest Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,067 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,925,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,033,000 after acquiring an additional 406,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $23.64 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

