Activest Wealth Management Has $221,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.82.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $525.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.