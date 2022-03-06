Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Finally, Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,545,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 136,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $113.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

