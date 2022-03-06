Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. Accolade has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Accolade by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Accolade by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after acquiring an additional 144,393 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 139,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accolade by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after acquiring an additional 295,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 45,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

