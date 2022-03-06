Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.33

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 5888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

The company has a current ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.79.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

