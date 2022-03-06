ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AAVMY stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €11.50 ($12.92) to €13.00 ($14.61) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €12.30 ($13.82) to €10.00 ($11.24) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

