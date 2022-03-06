Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,076 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,911,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,100. The firm has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $9,631,662. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

