$97.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to post sales of $97.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $97.26 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $88.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $434.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $447.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $487.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

IRWD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.21. 2,466,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,449. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,984,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 910,801 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

