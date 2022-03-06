96,451 Shares in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRSN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $344.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 92.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

