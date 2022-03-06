86 Research Upgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Buy

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was upgraded by 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. 86 Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WB. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 74.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Weibo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $5,885,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 197.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
