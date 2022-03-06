86 Research Upgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Buy

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was upgraded by 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. 86 Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WB. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 74.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Weibo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $5,885,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 197.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

