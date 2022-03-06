8,078 Shares in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period.

Shares of FLQH opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

