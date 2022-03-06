$77.20 Million in Sales Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will post $77.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.10 million and the highest is $78.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $370.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $371.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $423.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vita Coco.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran bought 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Kirban purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 181,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,483. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

