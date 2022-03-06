$726.89 Million in Sales Expected for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) to post sales of $726.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.68 million and the highest is $762.09 million. Banco Santander-Chile posted sales of $753.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

BSAC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. 488,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

