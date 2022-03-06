$7.61 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will post $7.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.93 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $35.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.20 billion to $43.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

DHI opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $73.55 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,423 shares of company stock worth $11,953,100. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

