$632.87 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will announce $632.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $629.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.00 million. Waters posted sales of $608.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $323.01. The stock had a trading volume of 319,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,378. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.39. Waters has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

