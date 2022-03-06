$62.75 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will post $62.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $63.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $268.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $282.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $309.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $351.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after buying an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
IIPR traded down $5.00 on Monday, reaching $182.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.03. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $160.91 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
