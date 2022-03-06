$6.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.93 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.17 billion to $25.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $24.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.86. 9,383,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,455,526. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

