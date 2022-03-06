$566.74 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $566.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $549.50 million and the highest is $576.80 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $228.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.51. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.