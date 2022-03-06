4,856 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

