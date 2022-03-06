44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.8% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.74. 7,096,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,927. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

