44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.98. 6,804,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.76. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

