44 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for approximately 1.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 2,960,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

