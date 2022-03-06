44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.65. 29,033,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,567,085. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $159.95. The stock has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.