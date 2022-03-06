44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.58. 3,096,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,723. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

