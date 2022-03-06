43,110 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

