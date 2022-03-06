3,968 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.92. 805,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.97 and its 200 day moving average is $244.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

