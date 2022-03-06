$382.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $382.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.95 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryan Specialty Group.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.