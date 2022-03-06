$38.17 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to announce $38.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $140.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.52 million to $140.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $199.14 million, with estimates ranging from $196.27 million to $200.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.
CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 847,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $786.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
