$38.17 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to announce $38.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $140.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.52 million to $140.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $199.14 million, with estimates ranging from $196.27 million to $200.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 847,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $786.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.