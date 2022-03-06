36,424 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 368,150 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,098,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,695,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after buying an additional 394,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 1,802,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,419. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

