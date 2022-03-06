$304.95 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) to post sales of $304.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.90 million to $307.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $301.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Barnes Group stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

