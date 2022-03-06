21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.17

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 32437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $933.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.21.
21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
