200,000 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRNL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Kernel Group by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kernel Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Shares of Kernel Group stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.