$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will announce $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.47. Carlisle Companies reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $14.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $16.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

CSL stock opened at $232.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.82. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

