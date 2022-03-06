$195.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will post $195.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $225.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $832.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $887.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

COHU stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $28.09. 670,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,945. Cohu has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

