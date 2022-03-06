$18.84 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) will post $18.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.42 million and the highest is $19.18 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $17.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $76.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

WHF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 114,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,256. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

