1,591 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 454,793 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 435,984 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 280,275 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $158.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.32 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

