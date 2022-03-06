1,564 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA QDIV opened at $33.28 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.

