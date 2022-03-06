15,103 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after buying an additional 1,013,077 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

