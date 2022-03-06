$121.67 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will post $121.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.60 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $106.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $556.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.44 million to $558.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $626.90 million, with estimates ranging from $607.39 million to $648.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,047,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,498,000 after buying an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 679,936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,845,000 after purchasing an additional 666,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $14,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,153. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.