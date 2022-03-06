$115.56 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will report sales of $115.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.48 million to $116.80 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $97.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $485.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $539.36 million, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $545.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

NASDAQ TBK traded down $5.57 on Friday, hitting $93.07. 106,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after acquiring an additional 179,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 111,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

