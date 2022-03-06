$108.60 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $108.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.90 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOCO shares. StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 471,517 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 362,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 129,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.96. 127,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $473.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.46. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

