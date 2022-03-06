$10.34 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) to report $10.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $48.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $145.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.65.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.04. 2,015,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,741. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

